SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 308,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ SAEX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,747. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. SAExploration has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SAExploration in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAExploration by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SAExploration by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SAExploration by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SAExploration in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

