Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 465,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.62. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

