Safe Haven 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,882.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $772,449.00 and approximately $10,882.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.02643667 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

