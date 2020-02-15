Safe Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $108,497.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.01226631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00046643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00216215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005045 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

