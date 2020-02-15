SafeCapital 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00035698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $1.38 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00282826 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

