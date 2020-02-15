SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $3.70 on Top Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00036089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00282074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.