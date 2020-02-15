SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331,145.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $224,162.00 and $331,145.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00345315 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023349 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00035495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,404,325 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

