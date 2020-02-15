salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $123,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $523,380,000 after acquiring an additional 261,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $166,185.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

