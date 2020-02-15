SaluS (SLS) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SaluS has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $10,367.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 10% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00075570 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046386 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001045 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,272.04 or 1.03493800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

