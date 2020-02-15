Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.82 ($20.72).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) on Friday, hitting €17.17 ($19.96). 448,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market cap of $928.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

