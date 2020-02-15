Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 11,415 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.34% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 98,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

