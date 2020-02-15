Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 7,267 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $56,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,117. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

