Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.17% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of IBDM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 329,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

