Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,015 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.72.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.