Sandy Spring Bank Buys 5,495 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,025,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,716. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

