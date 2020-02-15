Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 130,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

