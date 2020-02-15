Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 9,137,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

