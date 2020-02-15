Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.73 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 959,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,303. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

