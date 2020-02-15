Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.64. 41,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $159.57 and a 12-month high of $231.13.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

