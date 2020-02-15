Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,820,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.