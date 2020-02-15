Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,706 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 176,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from to in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.25. 631,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.87 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.