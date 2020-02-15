Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

