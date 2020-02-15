Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after buying an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,268,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,738,000 after buying an additional 140,366 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

