Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,113 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 254,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $6,633,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

