Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,689. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

