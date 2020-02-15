Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.35 ($114.36).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

EPA SAN opened at €92.24 ($107.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.67. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

