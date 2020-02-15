SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €135.09 ($157.08).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €127.14 ($147.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.49. SAP has a 1-year low of €92.39 ($107.43) and a 1-year high of €127.00 ($147.67).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.