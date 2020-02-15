SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $137.44. 289,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,996. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after buying an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

