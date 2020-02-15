savedroid (SVD) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. savedroid has a market capitalization of $347,425.00 and $145.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, savedroid has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00465714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.80 or 0.06166022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00068000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001567 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.