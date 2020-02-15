Scala Market Cap Tops $448,772.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a market capitalization of $448,772.00 and approximately $2,192.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

