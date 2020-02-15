Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

