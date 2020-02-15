SCRIV NETWORK Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $15,837.00 and $10.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

