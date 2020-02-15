Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. SEA has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. SEA’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

