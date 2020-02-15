Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,709. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

STX stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.