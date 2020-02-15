Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

