SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.54. 366,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

