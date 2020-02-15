Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,020.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.