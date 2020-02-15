Semux (SEM) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Semux has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $32,374.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00032135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003134 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000579 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

