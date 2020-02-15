Sentient Coin (SEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,272.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $840,611.00 and approximately $15,272.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.01229213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00223776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002315 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005220 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.