Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $608,870.00 and $21,020.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01280007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00229113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005404 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.