Sentinel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,251.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $46,251.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 108.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000224 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.