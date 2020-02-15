Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,491 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4,116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,177. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

