Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 90,857 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

