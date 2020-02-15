Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 159.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Centene by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $64.94. 5,962,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,987. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.