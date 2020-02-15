Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. 3,798,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

