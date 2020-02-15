Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.01. 650,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.99 and a 1 year high of $256.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

