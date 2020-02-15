Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

MNRL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 221,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

