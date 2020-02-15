Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after buying an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 516,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,312. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

