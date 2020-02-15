Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

