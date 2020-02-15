Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,136 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. 1,169,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,205. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,782 shares of company stock valued at $129,669,379 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

